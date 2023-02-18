Actress Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media with a video post in which she opened up on a mind-boggling topic

The entertainer wondered why a lot of men always keep their distance whenever their female friends get married

Ogbodo shared her experience and recounted how some of her closest male friends couldn't even offer congratulations when she got married

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media with a question that seems to be keeping her restless at the moment.

Ogbodo in a video post shared on Instagram wondered why a lot of men always terminate their friendship with females whenever they get married.

The actress wondered if it is a decision that is often fueled by jealousy or if it is simply because the men in question also considered getting married to their female friends.

In a different portion of the video, Ogbodo mentioned that she personally experienced the same with her male friends.

According to her, it was so bad that some of them even refused to send in their congratulatory messages after she got married.

Social media users react

essential_welbeing said:

"Some of the men are jealous,why some are scared of wahala from your hubby."

a.r.dinvestment said:

"I think they choose to respect you as a married woman... some men can be JEROUUS so they don't want to cause any problem between you people..."

giftaglow_enterprise said:

"It's because they now think you have a male figure who will be there for you. Some too may have been nurturing love for you but couldn't master momentum to spew it out."

fin24.7 said:

"They need to respect the fact you're married & prefer to keep the distance base on Africa way... there is always a mortive behind male/female friends thing."

whitesautos_ said:

"And for your question, It's so because you're off the market and they are kinda giving your husband a respect and also making you not to be distracted in the marriage."

ola_nikeee said:

"I feel it’s just a show of respect to you and the husband..which I find really thoughtful not necessarily mean they hating on you for moving on.especially the ones we genuinely had good relationship with before getting hooked.they always mean well and just want the person to enjoy her new life and would be in touch when need be."

