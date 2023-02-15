Admired Nollywood love birds Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard left many wanting and desiring the bond they sacredly share

The celebrity love birds had a swell time during the Lover’s Day celebration as they affirmed their alluring love for each other

Peggy took to Instagram to describe their unionism as a match made in heaven that has continued to overwhelm them

Popular Nollywood love birds Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard left their fans and colleagues stunned with their Valentine’s Day celebration.

The celebrity couple took to social media to share beautiful moments of themselves displaying their affection for each other.

Cute lovey-dovey pictures of Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard Credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy described the love between her and her husband as an overwhelming force that has taken hold of them.

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same. We never had to force love; we were drowning in it ❤️. Happy Valentines My Forever @freddieleonard ❤️. Till the wheels fall off, baby. ❤️

See the post below

Netizens react to their lovey-dovey video

yomicasual:

"Choke choker chokest! ❤️"

empressnjamah:

"My people love is RED n REAL."

mayyuledochie:

"Beautiful."

stephanieekwu:

"Awwww so cute na una get valentine oo.❤️❤️❤️"

cuttiee_ella:

"Awwww.....5th couple ☺ incase you're wondering, I'm just commenting awwww....on every post today, I get enough data!!!"

dabbysarah:

"Na this kind love person suppose wait for❤️, no rushing, slow and steady."

tallstargirl:

"Na today wey I give up for this single life . E no easy lol."

blizzywind

"How can I download this LOVE pls. Happy valentines to beautiful couple. Your marriage will forever remain a Mirror to us."

Source: Legit.ng