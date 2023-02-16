Former Big Brother Naija housemate Lilo did her fans and followers a sweet favour as she showed them how to preserve their Valentine roses

The reality star took to social media to share the steps she took to ensure her rose flowers lasted longer

The descriptive video by the lifestyle influencer caught the interest of netizens as they reacted in different funny ways

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba, popularly known as Lilo, has shown her fans and followers simple tips to preserve one’s Valentine rose gifts.

The reality TV star took to social media to share a video of how she preserves her roses.

BBNaija Lilo shows how to preserve rose flowers this Valentine season Credit: @liloaderogba

Source: Instagram

In the clip shared, the beauty influencer brought a transparent white glass and poured some clean water before dipping her stalks of rose into the glass container.

The other procedures followed.

See the video below

Social media users react

just___marian:

"So urs is not plastic wow congratulations."

blizzspring_hospitality:

"Wahala for who no collect rose o."

official_bello:

"Who don give my love flowers ? Na this things I no Dey like oo."

topshot0312:

Pls What's that substance u poured into the water?

thedebbyander:

"Put some soil inside and keep it close to the window."

zayne_zxx:

"You con use the song for the finishing touch.❤️"

