Popular Nigerian movie star Omotola Jalade spoke to the ladies this Valentine’s season as she gave her pep talk on appreciating one’s self

The Nollywood goddess warned women against the ills of rushing into relationships that do not exhume the true qualities of love

The gorgeous screen veteran further highlighted that the queens did not need Valentine packages to feel loved

Much-loved Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade came for the ladies this Valentine’s season as she reminded them of the importance of loving oneself.

The Nollywood superstar hinted at the need for queens to brew the love they desire from inside so that they do not settle for less.

Omotola highlighted why women should examine the love they receive from men so that they are not deceived by its look-alike.

"Roses are Red … Bold Queens too Are Red! Don’t be Carried Away … Love is a beautiful thing … when it doesn’t and won’t hurt! Be Alert and Guided. Queens don’t Need Valentine to feel Loved. You’re Loved Always! ❤️Tap for deets …❣️#valentine #happyvalentinesday."

Social media users react to Omotola’s post

idia.aisien:

"The post I needed today!!!"

chima.daniels:

"S*XIEST QUEEN ON PLANET EARTH.....we truly don't deserve you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

real_captainmorgan:

"❤️ both slide is cool with me... Roses are equally to fire happyval darling .❤️ "

lindaosifo:

"A supernatural being. A queen she is. ‍♀️ love you ma’am."

efizi_santiago:

"My mom birth month mate, the only woman that I respect and adore in Nigeria Nollywood industry."

seshema_101:

"Exactly thank you and a warm valentine day.❤"

