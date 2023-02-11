A dad has revealed that he has been single for six years during which he has been taking care of his children

A viral video he posted on TikTok shows him dutifully combing the hair of one of his children who is a girl

At the moment, the video is still trending and it has so far received over 55k likes and close to 2k comments

A single dad has been hailed on TikTok after he revealed that he has been taking care of his children alone for six years.

The dad posted a video on his TikTok handle, @delakufa_thulo showing when he dutifully combed his daughter's hair.

The man has been a single dad for six years. Photo credit: TikTok/@delakufa_thulo.

In the video, the man was sitting while his daughter stood before him with her head bent toward him.

Man who has been a single dad combs his daughter's hair

He had a brush and a hand dryer which he used to groom the hair of his daughter. It was such a bonding moment between the two.

He captioned the 59 seconds video:

"6 years and counting…..I have been killing this single parenting like crazy. Thank you, Lord."

In another video, the man was seen teaching his children about menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the man due to his parenting skills.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ofentse_mantalk said:

"Never allow any woman to come and ruin this beautiful thing. When is time to do so, b wise & careful when you choose her daddy. You're the BEST."

@user8645196789729 commented:

"You were supposed to be the one standing. But overall this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen."

@Dee_Sauls said:

"I love dis daddy. Please keep showing all daddy's how to take care of their kids."

@user5143684656220 said:

"May God keep you strong and blessed."

Video of a man caring for a baby

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man took care of his baby when his wife went to write exams.

The dad was seen bathing and petting the child in the absence of his wife.

He was also seen carrying the baby when his wife was inside the examination hall.

Source: Legit.ng