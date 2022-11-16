Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Success, took to social media to celebrate her twin sons as they clocked one

The movie star’s boys turned the milestone age of one on November 16, 2022, a day after her own birthday, and she shared adorable photos of them online

A number of Bimbo’s colleagues and fans took to her comment section to join her in celebrating her children

Popular Nigerian actress, Bimbo Success, had ample reasons to celebrate after her twin sons clocked the new age of one.

On November 16, 2022, the movie star’s baby boys marked their birthdays and their mother took to her official Instagram account to celebrate them.

On her page, she shared some snaps of her baby boys rocking matching Yoruba traditional outfits.

Actress Bimbo Success’ twins celebrate 1st birthday. Photos: @bimbosuccess

Source: Instagram

The not so identical twins wore a blue and red agbada made with aso ofi material and paired it with a matching cap, trousers and shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Not stopping there, the film star took to her caption to shower words of prayers and praises on her twin boys, Jayson and Jayden.

Her post reads in part:

“Happy 1st birthday to my irreplaceable jewel,my sunshine my happiness,my all in one , momooreoluwa &momoririoluwa

Jayden. &Jayson wishing you both longlife and prosperity in good health

May you both continue to grow in GOD’s wisdom,knowledge and understanding

Happy birthday oba omo”

See the photos below:

Interestingly, Bimbo Success’ twins’ birthday came just a day after she also clocked a new age. See a video from her birthday party below:

Netizens celebrate with Bimbo Success on her sons’ birthdays

Read what some social media users had to say below:

olayemi_akinlotan:

"Happy birthday Oba awon. May God be with you both all the days of your lives in Jesus name "

classic_alaga_1:

"Happy birthday my babies ur new age is blessed"

favourdeeconcept:

"God bless you lovely cuties keep growing and flourishing"

atkn_dabliss_skincare:

"Hbd Oba omo I wish you wisdom, knowledge and understanding llnp congratulations "

olori_omoh_one:

"Happy birthday OBA OMO "

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday my Lovers long life bd prosperity Ejire mi , edunjobi oba omo , winiwini Loju orogun ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Congratulations pour in for Bimbo Success as she births twins after many years of marriage

In other related news, Legit.ng has earlier reported that Bimbo Success finally gave birth to twins after years of marriage.

Bimbo married her partner Oscar, a renowned Yoruba movie director in 2016 in an elaborate wedding and they welcomed their first children together.

Bimbo's colleague, Iyabo Ojo made the announcement of the babies' arrival on her verified Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng