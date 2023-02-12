A Nigerian lady, Abdulrouff Opeyemi, expressed her fears on TikTok after purchasing bags of clothes for sale

In a video shared via her official account, the lady lamented that she feels scared of not making sales

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people penning down words of encouragement to her

A Nigerian lady identified as Abdulrouff Opeyemi has shared her experience while doing thrift business.

In a video, lady displayed the bags of thrift clothes she bought and expressed her fears of not making sales.

The scared young lady broke down at the shop and even sat on the floor while thinking about her business and how to sell off all her purchased goods.

"I have invested so much in this business. I'm scared", she said.

Social media reactions

@passwork40 said:

"Don't be afraid, you have done the biggest part, God will favour you! keep up good faith."

@user2021gloria stated:

"Being scared and fear is the beginning of failure. u need to get brave and have faith n God it will be well."

@dizasfashionhub1 noted:

"I know how this feels.The silent night tears. I understand how you feel. Everything will be fine sending loads of love your way."

@emeliawitty noted:

"God will help you to sell everything, just be calm and respect your Costomer’s even if they just ask of prices."

@wanjalam6 reacted:

"Dont be scared. God gave you the business and He will give you the Grace to run the business just like the way is doing to me. Trust in Him."

@the.proverbial.woman noted:

"Don’t be scared, with GOD all things are possible he has not given you the spirit of fear but of love and sound mind."

@harzywears added:

"The God who gave you the business idea will surely make it bigger than your imagination, more good customers that will know it worth. God bless you."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng