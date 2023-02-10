Actress and politician, Funke Akindele, has broken her silence days after her dear mother departed the world

The Lagos PDP deputy-governorship candidate shared a touching video mashup and accompanied it with an emotional tribute to her late mum

Celebrities like Eniola Badmus, Bobrisky, Deyemi Okanlawon among others were seen in the comment section with condolence messages

It is indeed a sad and trying time for Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele, who lost her mother some days ago.

The Battle on Buka Street filmmaker finally broke her silence in an emotional tribute shared on Instagram on Friday, February 10.

Actress Funke Akindele breaks silence on mum's death. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Akindele shared a video mash-up featuring pictures that captured some memorable moments with her late mother.

The actress who is gunning to become the next deputy governor of Lagos state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mentioned how her late mum raised her to be dedicated, hardworking and selfless.

“Mum, you raised me to be very hardworking, dedicated and selfless. You were a blessing to not just your children but everyone around you. You always had a positive impact in the lives of anyone that came across you.”

Akindele equally hailed her deceased mum for leading her and her siblings in the way of the Lord and even extending the same to her grandchildren.

“You taught us the way of the Lord; how to pray, how to serve God and how to commit all things to him. We have the fear of God in our hearts because of how you nurtured us to be compassionate in everything we do. You didn’t stop at teaching us alone, you further extended this same legacy to your grandchildren by teaching them how to pray too at a very young age.”

The actress described her late mum as a selfless woman who gave everything to give her children the best life. Akindele said her mother’s death hurts but she would take solace in the understanding that her legacy lives on.

See her full post below:

Condolence messages pour in

bobrisky222 said:

"Sorry sis ❤️."

eniola_badmus said:

"Deepest Condolence."

ritadominic said:

"My condolences.. May her Soul Rest In Peace..."

deyemitheactor said:

"My darling sister I am so so sorry for your loss! I pray that as our God almighty draws her to rest in His bosom, He will fill your heart and the hearts of every one of her loved ones with a peace that passes all understanding and bring to your remembrance of beautiful memories of her and the impact she had on all your lives! "

patienceozokwo said:

"Really sad to hear about your Mum. I know she lived a great life and raised you well. May God strengthen you and give you the fortitude to bear this great loss ❤️."

uchejombo said:

"My condolences sis to you, big sis,papa and mama she’s your angel now️ May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Funke Akindele's sister shares throwback photos of late mum

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele’s sister, Neecee, took to social media with a post dedicated to the memory of their late mum.

Neecee shared a video mash-up featuring old throwback photos of their mum who recently left the world.

Followers and industry colleagues were spotted in the comment section with comforting words for the grieving woman.

