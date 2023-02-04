A short video shared by a very beautiful teacher has captured the kind of dresses she wears to school

Many men who saw how the clothes brought out her curves more said that they wished she was teaching them

Among those who reacted to her video were TikTokers who believed that her clothes could be a big distraction

A beautiful teacher with curves, @ebonydiamond268, has made a very short video to show how she dresses for school everyday to tutor her students.

At the beginning of the video, she had a very nice gown above her knees as she moved around in front of a classroom, teaching her students.

The teacher wore high heels and short gowns. Photo source: @ebonydiamond268

Source: TikTok

Beautiful teacher in gowns

Seconds into the video, she had a black skirt that accentuated her curves. Only a part of her class could be seen in the clip.

Many men who thronged her comment section said that she could be distracting the kids with her choices of clothes.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions below:

Mark said:

"U know those boys ain’t learning English it’s more like angles and shapes."

jaybad said:

"Distraction at another level."

dannezgomez said:

"Lucky students."

ybg1law said:

"I wouldn't miss no class as long as u teaching lol."

Henry Adames said:

"It’s not fair!!! I had grand momma and Madea as my teachers."

shmigo_don said:

"Proof that teachers know what they are doing to our young minds."

chavg1 said:

"I wouldn’t miss ur class."

Nicholas burr said:

"So you only could teaching primary and below ....my lord."

K9 said:

"I would have flunked 3 times just Because."

Source: Legit.ng