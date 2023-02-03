Fashion designer, Niola Han, recently shared a video of how she transformed a client's botched dress

According to the story, the first tailor had heavily disappointed the client by making a poor imitation of the design she wanted

Despite the impressive transformation, many internet users who saw the video expressed shock over the first look

While there are many tailors breaking hearts every chance they get, there are others who remain consistent in restoring hope for Nigerian tailors.

A fashion designer identified as Niola Han recently shared a hilarious albeit shocking experience of one of her clients.

Photos of what she wanted and whar she got. Credit: @niola_han

Source: Instagram

According to the story, the client had wanted an illusion mono-sleeved corset bodice dress. However, what she got was an awful disappointment.

Luckily for the client who came to Niola Han to salvage the dress, the designer was able to fix the dress, ending up with a tulle crisscross dress.

"She requested I just make anything she could wear from the dress as the event was in few days and I did just that! You already know Niola Han doesn’t disappoint ☺️."

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's botched dress video

_aggggbabyyy:

"Sometimes I doubt this is true...Like that’s nothing like what she ordered ffs!"

sa.p.p.h.i.re:

"Why did they sew turkey carton for her? "

jewelrtw:

"You see this corset thing ehn wetin e go cause na why I face my ready to wear jeje."

folallurehub:

"The thing be like carton."

unikbum:

"It’s like na cement bag they use for the upper part"

trimandfit_ng:

"Aah, I’m short of words "

