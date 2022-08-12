On Friday, August 12, Ebube Obi, turned a year older and has taken to social media to celebrate the new age

The talented Nollywood actress and comedienne shared photos rocking three different looks for her birthday shoot

Birthdays are special days and for Ebube Obi, it is certainly worth celebrating with new looks.

The small-sized Nollywood actress/comedienne took to her Instagram page to celebrate her new age and shared photos to honour the day, August 12.

Legit.ng takes a look at all three looks rocked by the movie star.

Check them out below:

Look 1

In anticipation of the new age, the actress blessed her fans with a regal blue look.

She donned a blue ball dress with a lace bodice bejewelled with applique. The flounce of the dress was made with tulle and cinched at the waist with a piece of silver fabric.

For her hair, she sported a two-bun hairstyle.

Look 2

She returned with a fierce look for her second look, sporting a robe-like ensemble.

The dress which was draped around her body featured a floor-length cap and gold beaded neck accessory, matching the head pierce.

To add some edginess to the look, she rocked arm and wrist pieces of jewellries alongside chunky ankle bracelets.

Check out the looj below:

The actress sported a queenly look in these photos. Credit: @oluebube.obio

Look 3

And for the final look, she returned to the regal princess look in a gorgeous ball gown. The dress featured a lace bodice with long sleeves and a high round neck.

For the bottom part, the flounce was made of pleated silk skirt. She went extra with the look by sporting a celestial headpiece, giving her a powerful, attention-commanding look.

Check it out below:

The actress made sure to mark this birthday in style and we are here for it!

