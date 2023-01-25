In the heat of the moment stirred by actor Kunle Remi on figuring out why his female colleagues do better than males, Anita Joseph helped with the puzzle

The vibrant actress was very direct in letting Kunle and the whole world know why Nollywood actresses do better than actors

Anita’s response added combustion to the fire Kunle was trying to shield, which led to more commotion among netizens

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Vibrant Nollywood actress and influencer has given Kunle Remi a sharp and unbiased answer to his question.

Recall that the actor disclosed on Nedu Wazobia’s podcast that he didn’t know why his female colleagues were doing better than the males.

Nollywood actress Anita Joesph reveals why female celebs are more successful than the males. Credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

So far, Anita happens to be the only actress to have replied to Kunle in that regard.

The sensational actress’ answer to Kunle’s question implied that these Nollywood actresses are being supported by sugar daddies to live the lifestyle they display for the gram.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In Anita’s words:

"Because most of the females have ndi Nna ochie ✋Shallom in the highest biko."

Look at the screenshot of Anita’s statement

Netizens react to Anita’s response to Kunle Remi

endylight1:

"I won’t translate for anyone because Yoruba people don’t like translating for us. Yeassssss."

iamswagger9ja:

"Anita Dey Play Actress that will FAN IGWE from Season 1 - Season 7 & But Cars & Mansions and the IGWE in the Movie still dey enter KEKE come set."

thinkerholic1:

"Gistlovrr and nedu podcast fit divide this country."

pharoahshound_tattoos__:

"I appreciate a woman who can see the truth and say it. The remaining should continue deceiving themselves."

iam._bossjazzy:

"Last last na that Nedu podcast go scatter this country..shalom in the highest."

db_naturals_:

"Abeg make una rest if e easy make una go get your own.. Mtcheww. How are females celebrities doing better than men?? Na just say na females una concentrate on. Y’all should stop this addiction with women and their bodies."

l.tobiloba:

"Not all industry ladies are into clitocurrency, 3some, and spare key access rooms. Some of them have legitimate sources of income, and I know a few of them — people hustle in different ways, pray for GRACE."

dvclothing234:

"They all knew Nedu was right but none of them would accept it. One thing is sure, you can’t lie to yourself if you lie to others."

ojb_motors:

"Lemme see who come at Nedu again.. 99.9% of Nigerian female celebrities are A-list hook hup."

BBNaija’s Khloe Lambastes Nedu over his comment on BBN girls

Popular Nigerian media personality, Nedu, recently made controversial claims about ladies who go for BBNaija.

Koko by Khloe, joined many others to verbally attack media personality, Nedu, over his claims about ladies who go for Big Brother.

Recall that Nedu had earlier made controversial claims on how ladies go for the reality show to look for customers.

Source: Legit.ng