Former Big Brother Naija housemate TolaniBaj is on the lookout for men as she wants them to get better at their games

The reality TV star recently took the time to compile a list of things men should do to win the heart of their dream woman

T Baj’s unsolicited advice to men has stirred various reactions online, with a good number of netizens dishing out their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reality TV hottie Tolani Baj has willingly shown men how to get their desired woman.

The Big Brother Naija housemate released some tips that will enable men to easily get the attention they require from the lady they like.

Pictures of BBnaija Tolani Baj Credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

According to T Baj, the easiest way to stand out from the rest of the men in a lady’s DM is to send her gifts and money.

The reality TV star went on to encourage men to wake up, as this is 2023, and there are no two ways about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Look at Tolani Baj's statement

Netizens react to Tolani Baj's statement

d.e.b.s.s._:

"No mind them. Their own is to be saying have you eaten..please eat for me if not I’ll be angry'"

d.e.b.s.s._:

"She already has a lot of guys telling her she’s pretty so be different send her money."

__kofoworola_:

"I agree with her and if u no agree na u Sabi."

kingoncie:

"Na poverty alleviation scheme full street now, nothing like love again… but while sending the money, remember there might be a higher bidder in those DM’s too so na competition of ndi ji kash! "

kingoncie:

"Kings, don’t let them deceive you oo… nothing dey street anymore, and always remember James “Hardly” Chase. "

tkinzystar:

"Now if Nedu talk all of you will come for him. So aunty are you selling or not ? "

funferekoroye:

"Dear men don’t let anyone pressure you, you weren’t created to pay the bills of random women to prove anything. Work hard - Focus on your wife, your mother and sisters if you have extra to give out. Better yet go to an orphanage and donate there."

elizabeth.emoruwa:

"Must be hard being a man sometimes… Knowing what to say and how to say it will most likely get her attention. Sha be Fine. "

Fans air suspicions as BBN’s Ka3na reveals she’s expecting 2nd child

BBNaija star, Ka3na, caused an online buzz after she shared the news of her second pregnancy on social media.

she took to her official Instagram page and shared a series of baby bump photos of her second pregnancy.

Ka3na said she carried this second child in her heart for too long and couldn't wait to hold them in her arms.

Source: Legit.ng