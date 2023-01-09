Actor Yul Edochie marked his 41st birthday on Saturday, January 7, with a lovely picture on his social media page

While his second wife Judy Austin showered him with praises online, his first wife May didn’t acknowledge him with a post on her page

May’s action has sparked different reactions from her fans and followers as many expressed their displeasure

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was in the news during the weekend as he celebrated his 41st birthday on Saturday, January 7.

While many of Yul’s colleagues and family members including his 2nd wife Judy Austin took to social media to celebrate him, his first wife May, however, drew attention to herself for not acknowledging him online.

A look at May’s Instagram page showed she didn’t share any posts about her husband as she went on with her normal online activities.

Fans react as May keeps mute about Yul Edochie’s birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on her page as many expressed dissatisfaction at her action while others appealed to her to pen a birthday message to the actor.

See some of the reactions below:

chinedudennis123:

"Madam why you no post your husband on his birthday?"

prince_bigben:

"Imagine you could not wish your husband happy birthday, just because you think you are too much, he made you whatever you think you are today...so you can’t post his pictures and wish him happy birthday;;nah wahoo: anyway he is a patient man."

hellennangoy:

"You need to be our next speaker during this year's women comference....We have alot to learn."

ericssonmandi:

"So madam you didn't wish your husband happy birthday yesterday? They might be praising you on social media no prob. Because I know that someone celebrities have deceived you mostly female, and one day you'll still post that your new man for y'all to see, na you go still lose (Dey play)."

anitangoziukagbor:

"The woman dey keep quiet, dey endure all these years, dey think say na mumu e bi! Quietness is not stupidity. You never know the value of what you have until it's gone."

Judy Austin hails Yul Edochie on his 41st birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin took to her Instagram page to share photos of her husband and talented actor Yul Edochie on his birthday.

Austin who is the second wife of the actor showered him with praises, tagging him as the 'best of them all'.

She wrote:

"Happy fabulous birthday to a KING. His Excellency @yuledochie. Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!!! Man after God’s own heart!!! King of Capricorns!!!"

Source: Legit.ng