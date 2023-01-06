Actress Uche Ogbodo has set the record straight as she confirmed her traditional wedding to her younger lover Bobby Marris

In what seems to be a response to reports that they had already been married, the actress said the traditional wedding was done for her to be double sure

While videos from the traditional wedding have emerged online, the likes of actor Uche Maduagwu still raised questions about it

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, is making headlines over her traditional wedding with her younger lover, Bobby Marris, which took place in Imo state on Thursday, January 5.

While there have been past reports about the two lovebirds already being a couple, Ogbodo in a statement stressed that she was already Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu but had to be double sure about it, which was likely the reason for the traditional wedding.

Uche Maduagwu drags Uche Ogbodo for supporting May and Judy Edochie at the same time.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Already Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu but had to be Double sure. Congratulations are in order. Video n pictures coming soon.”

See her post below:

Uche Maduagwu reacts to Uche Ogbodo’s traditional wedding

Actor Uche Maduawgwu while reacting to the report of Ogbodo’s wedding raised questions about how many times she wanted to get married.

While congratulating her, he went on to say karma would get to her for supporting May and Judy Edochie at the same time.

He wrote:

“Congrats, but how many times? I thought you allegedly said you two were Officially Married before? I am Happy for you but as you support May and Judy together knowing it was wrong what Judy did to May by dating her Man, and getting movie Location BELLE to the Extent of Marrying YOYOYO, now that you too Don Marry, KARMA go reach everyone.”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

A screenshot of Uche Maduagwu's reaction.

Source: Instagram

Video from Uche Ogbodo's traditional wedding emerge

Legit.ng reported that actress Uche Ogbodo and the father of her daughter, Bobby Maris, finally decided to push the naysayers aside and let their love flourish for life.

The couple got married traditionally and videos from the beautiful event have made the rounds online.

Money rented the air and Uche and her man sat while the song played in one of their numerous moments at the wedding.

