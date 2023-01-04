Actress Ruby Orjiakor became a source of blessing to the life of some widows after she built a house for her mum

A video she shared showed the moment some women were seen receiving clothes as well as foodstuffs

Many celebrities as well as fans and well-wishers have taken to Ruby’s comment section to laud her selfless act

Nollywood actress Ruby Orjiakor, who made headlines after she built a house for her mother, became a channel of blessing to some widows.

The actress who was ever grateful to God for his blessing upon her life shared a video which showed some widows receiving gifts which included clothes and foodstuffs.

Fans laud Ruby Orijakor over her good deeds. Credit: @ruby_orjiakor

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Ruby Orjiakor wrote:

“Giving is Living “ I also came for the widows” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thank You Jesus Christ” for everything, I am deeply grateful my God”

See the video below:

Fans, colleagues hail Ruby Orjiakor

Legit.ng captured some of the messages penned to the actress over her good deed, see some of the below:

isaacfred_a:

"God almighty bless you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

godwin_nnadiekwe:

"GOD make you bigger Ruby ."

gloriaosarfo:

"It's not small dear, listen this 2023 eehn,,, God will use the small things that we do, to create BIGGER blessings for us Just keep being you, God loves you and He sees it all Keep shining superstar ❤."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Just tell me why God won’t open doors for you? God blesses the hands that gives than receives. This is my first time commenting on your page, I was moved too. I have watched you from a distance. You are a special child. As you have continued to put smiles on the faces of people, May happiness never elude you. You shall know no shame.Bless you.❤️."

enesexybaby:

"Any body among them or outside do evil to you bcos of the house wey you build for your mom, holy ghost fire go fire them.."

Ruby Orjiakor gifts mum new house

Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor became the latest celebrity to get a house for a loved one in 2023.

The movie star shared the good news with fans after she presented her mother with her own house this new year.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Ruby shared a series of photos of the beautiful new property to the joy of fans.

