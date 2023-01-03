Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy dropped her first rule for 2023 as she said she would do whatever makes her happy

Cuppy, who advised her fans to do the same went on to share some loved-up pictures of her and her man Ryan Taylor

The pictures of the two love birds sparked reactions as many of Cuppy’s fans continue to be against their relationship

Nigerian billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has shared her first Instagram post and it came with cute pictures of her and her new lover Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy, who has repeatedly sparked reactions since she met her fiancé last year, said her first rule in the new year is to do what makes her happy.

DJ Cuppy says she would be doing whatever she likes in 2023. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The billionaire daughter simply wrote:

“Rule one of 2023: do wt what makes you happy.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s new pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

enechelsea:

"As long as it doesn't make you look like a joke though. Happy new year!❤️."

zaddyv01:

"It’s his fake smile for me."

djjamzy_:

"After doing what makes you happy, make sure you don't come online to tell us men are bad people. Ensure you face the consequence after doing what makes you happy ☺️."

iam.bdollarbaby:

"I hope your boyfriend is good in bed…."

rexvibes_akins:

"Dis guy dey like gold digger for my eyes ."

qwinjoanna:

"You guys can't kiss because you paid him for all this."

stephany.sassy_:

"That's my Girl , pretty babies coming soon

woyengimienipredou:

"My nwa cuppy you are my happiness and I love you baby."

mightyprayger:

"But no go use ur Bicycle Jam Range Rover Vogue."

abolaji_126:

"Come and marry me this one can’t be your husband and you knew it before."

Cuppy says her man and her dad are against her nosering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ cuppy in a tweet hinted that her father, popular Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola and her fiance, Ryan Taylor are against her use of nose rings.

Cuppy revealed both of them want her to take her nose ring out.

She wrote via her official Twitter handle:

“Not both my father AND fiancé making me take my nose ring out.”

Source: Legit.ng