Popular Nigerian musician, Zlatan Ibile, is currently trending on social media following a recent event

The rapper was captured during his performance which saw him fighting off a fan who attempted to steal his shoe

In a similar story, Grammy winner, Burna Boy was filmed kicking a fan off stage during a recent performance

Social media users have been buzzing with mixed reactions after a video of Zlatan Ibile surfaced on social media.

In the trending video posted by @instablog9ja, the rapper was seen barechested and in a pair of orange shorts.

After a fan is taken off stage, the said fan clings to the rapper's shoe, prompting the Astalavista crooner to get off stage and physically attack the fan.

Social media react to trending video of Zlatan attacking a fan

mz_esheza:

"The song enter “ ole ni everybody “

therealfemi:

"You won't understand unless you're in his shoes."

lupin_____h20:

"Imagine you buy ticket go show and you still collect "

fragrance__planet:

"If you were in his shoes you’ll totally understand "

yvonne1___:

"U wan collect his expensive shoe "

realofficialyemi:

"That shoe fit buy full plot of Land ooo…He knows thé worth himself so‍♂️"

bay_bie_dee:

"Burna boy don turn Zlatan role model"

bashir.bayero:

"You can’t blame him.It’s actually annoying.Stealing from someone is actually annoying forcefully or smartly."

thesilverinelifestyle:

"They are humans too y drag his feet for God’s sake and wen he reacts u film it and make it look like d artist is a bad person nawooo."

“God abeg”: Video trends as Burna Boy ‘kicks’ fan who tried to climb the stage at his Lagos concert

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, trended for controversial reasons over his January 1, 2023, concert in Lagos.

The music star made headlines for different reasons over the show and one of them was a video making the rounds of how he handled a fan who tried to climb the stage.

The Love, Damini, star has been known to warn fans not to climb the stage at his events but one excited fan decided to try his luck at the Lagos event.

