Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shared an update on her new lifestyle in the US regarding driving

Omotola recounted how she used to drive roughly back home in Nigeria as she revealed she no longer indulges in such in the US

The actress's statement has stirred funny reactions from popular celebrities as well as many of her fans

Nollywood veteran, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in a recent video she shared on social media revealed how her relocation to America has changed her.

Omotola, in a post via her Instastory, said living in the US has tamed her rough driving as she recounted how she used to literally bully other drivers back in Nigeria.

The talented actress, in a caption of the video, also sent a message to those who used to be terrified of her driving in the past, as she added she is now a changed person.

She wrote:

“I am now gentle! For those who used to dread. Driving with me .. please come back, you’re safe now”

scoobynero:

"She is forever gorgeous ."

iamyungskid:

"Fr I just came back from Ijegun/ikotun and when I got to Lekki I was wondering too cuz Ijegun/ikotun will change you. I miss the snow and 24hrs electricity in Ijegun."

kinsroyal:

"America DO NOT change People rather people abide by the rules, and regulations “Law”.

adeyemi.adeola:

"Travelling abroad is like a rehabilitation centre if you know you know especially if you are from Nigeria."

okikiolamhe:

"Do anyhow for abroad before u know it u don Dey for judge front with ticket ."

king_kennykaybuga:

"America will train you and heal your werey...lol."

fernandoempire:

"Make person break your side mirror first… you will return to default setting."

Omotola confirms relocation to the US

Meanwhile, in a previous report via Legit.ng, Omotola confirmed she and her family have relocated to the US.

According to the report, the actress and her family were on Sunday, September 24, were spotted during a church service in West Hollywood.

When asked if she was on holiday in the U.S, Omotola responded, saying, “No, we live here now.”

