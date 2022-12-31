Big Brother Naija star Tacha has had it with Lagos drivers and a recent encounter got her complaining bitterly

In the clip sighted online, the reality star revealed that someone hit her car and because they are broke, refused to take responsibility and vanished

Showing the damage done to her car, Tacha tried to give an estimate of how much it would cost her to get it fixed

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha recently showed proof of why she does not like going put in Lagos.

The entrepreneur in a video went on a long rant as she explained that a useless person hit her car and didn't wait to take responsibility before running away.

Tacha rants angrily as Lagos driver hits her car Photo credit: @symply_tacha/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Tacha who pointed out that the car was clean when it left the house also showed the damage done to the car as she revealed that getting the light fixed alone would cost her about N300k.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

anihottest's profile picture:

"300k for light, let me pamper my Corolla well"

234luxuries:

"Don’t worry your fans will replace it #Tata"

pabloandras:

"My Sister you are very right!!!! Werey full everywhere, people driving like dey just left Yaba Left... No chills... Tufiakwa."

lazo2.8:

"This Lagos if person no jam your motor you go jam person motor."

fifeoflagos:

"Potacot first daughter maybe you should go back to your father's land"

mpei_mapetla:

"Change the car naa, this car don old abeg and you still dey form. Tacha change your attitude joor."

damola_og:

"Unnecessary expenses tho. It’s painful. This her para no be here "

remiokike:

"300k for motor or car? Tbaby, sorry o. No mind this Lagos people. Your fans will replace the car light okay?"

Fans choose which BBNaija star has the biggest fanbase

The BBNaija platform is known to be very instrumental in making a team of young Nigerians rise into fame with little or no hassle.

Legit.ng took a look at four past housemates to determine which of them had the strongest fan base.

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, emerged as the winner of the poll and gathered more than half of the votes casted. The controversial reality show star had a total of 54.1% of the votes.

