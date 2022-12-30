Nollywood actress Judy Austin is filled with excitement as she is just a few hours away from clocking a new age

In the mood of celebration, Judy took to her Instagram page with a pre-birthday photo and a lengthy note to herself

The actress hailed herself as the apple of her husband’s eye and many were seen in the comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has taken to social media ahead of her birthday.

Judy clocks a new age on Saturday, December 31, but the actress is already in a celebratory mode as suggested by a recent post shared on Instagram.

Judy shared a beautiful pre-birthday photo and accompanied it with a lengthy note to herself.

The actress described herself as the most beautiful woman in the world and declared herself the apple of her husband’s eye.

"God’s precious Gift to this world. An Angel with a Heart of Gold. Apple of her husband’s eyes. The best Mother in the world. The best sister and daughter to her family. The most loyal and caring friend. An EAGLE that is rarely seen but much be adored whenever she steps out,” her post read in part.

Netizens react

vicky.anyan.77 said:

"Juddy austin edochie mami you go give some people b.p oh please be calming down biko Apple of her husband's eyes, omo I love this one no time for pity endorsement."

de_preciousfetty said:

"It's "Apple of her husband's eyes" for me Judy Yul Edochie."

barbietastybakes said:

"Keep choking our enemies Ijele Nwanyi."

ugwuanyichidimmajessica said:

"Tomorrow Sha, make we know how many actresses wey go post you."

oputaadajane said:

"Allow the man praise you."

swtest_gal said:

"The way Yu dey hustle for this surname Yul Edochie, dey alarming....Madam try chill...Man na your greatest achievement...naw."

nicoleifunanya said:

"If you're actually beautiful in and out, you wouldn't start a relationship with a married man. And if you're the best mother in the world, you would be proud of all of them and post or celebrate with them equally. ."

