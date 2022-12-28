Social media influencer, Maureen, has expressed her gratitude and appreciation to God after achieving one of her major goals in life

The young lady took to her Instagram page with a post in which she shared the news of her new home while inspiring fellow ladies

Many flooded the comment section of her post with congratulatory messages and words of prayers

23-year-old social media influencer, Maureen Nwokobia, is ending the year on an impressive note as suggested by a post shared on Instagram.

The young lady happily told her followers on the photo-sharing platform that she has now become a proud homeowner.

23-year-old influencer Maureen has become a homeowner. Photo: @maureen.nw

Source: Instagram

According to Maureen, becoming a homeowner has always been one of her major goals in life and she was able to achieve it at 23.

The young lady equally noted that she has been able to acquire other landed properties and even open her own store.

In a different portion of her post, Maureen extended her gratitude and appreciation to God. She also thanked her mum for seeing her through it all and one ‘baby’ for making her dreams come true.

Maureen who disclosed that she doubted herself on so many occasions, encouraged young ladies not to be afraid of dreaming and taking risks.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

malika.gn said:

"So proud of you no words! Congratulations ❤️."

g5connect said:

"Well done miss, don't forget to write a book or host a video session teaching young entrepreneurs how you did it and the steps it took and the time it required to reach your big break. You could."

theroycesamuel said:

"Congratulations girl, all those worried and tears are starting to pay off, God increase you more ❤️."

sade.nubi said:

"Congratulations love!!"

pharma_aesthetics.london said:

"Well done Maur, I am so happy for you and pleased with your achievements just at this tender age of 23. The sky is your limit."

c.h.e.e.k.a said:

"Yes! I am in love with the Last slide…You Deserve nothing less hun!Congratulations Big Time, You inspire me ❤️."

