Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, took to social media in excitement to reveal her Christmas gift from her sons

The film star noted that she was now the proud new owner of a Mercedes Benz thanks to her two sons

Shan shared a photo of her new car keys online and a number of netizens gushed over her Christmas present

Veteran Nigerian actress, Shan George, recently received a luxury car gift from her two sons for Christmas.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the movie star excitedly shared the good news with her many fans.

Shan posted a photo showing her new car key and certificate of ownership as she explained that she had been in shock for days upon receiving her car gift from her sons.

Actress Shan George's sons gift her Mercedes Benz on Christmas. Photos: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she asked fans to thank her sons and went ahead to pray for them that their children will also do so much more for them.

She wrote:

“My Pple, help me thank my children @spektrumdelnoi @presidentjaga for this Christmas Gift . I've been in Shock for days now. May God bless u boys all d days of ur lives, may ur children do much more for u. I love una scarer ❤️❤️❤️ I Don join Mercedes Geng o! ”

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Shan George from fans over her new Benz

After the actress shared the good news on her page, it spread on social media and a number of netizens gushed and showed her love. Read some of their comments below:

pweetie_ik:

"May we all reap the fruit of our labour❤️."

amarachi_flora:

"Awww..congratulations to her and may God bless the kids more and everyone of us so we can bless our parents ."

fheytii:

"Congratulations to her such a wonderful gift."

acewordofficial:

"Nai you put the whole document information out? Hmmm, thought you been reach school gate? "

emeetesoupnsauce:

"God bless them. This is the prayers of every parents to be remembered and be taken care of by their kids. May our efforts not be in vain. Amen."

pastorpat.ebitu_ukiwe:

"Congratulations Shan. You deserve it and more."

komolafefunmilola:

"This is the fruit of your Labour. You gave them good education not here in Nigeria but abroad. You deserve it. You go chop this fruit of your Labour for the rest of your life Aunty Shan. Congratulations."

