Popular Nollywood actress and Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, recently got fans talking

The movie star posted a video on social media of herself helping her son’s nanny braid her hair for Christmas

Rosy was seen making the long braids for her staff and netizens had a lot to say about it as some of them praised her

Popular Nigerian actress and wife to philanthropist Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer, impressed netizens with the treatment of her house staff.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of her making her son’s nanny’s hair.

In the clip, the nanny was seen sitting with half-done hair while the actress stood behind her to make her long mixed coloured braids.

Fans react to video of Rosy Meurer braiding her son's nanny's hair. Photos: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Meurer took to her caption to explain how making her son’s nanny’s hair was already her Christmas gift.

Rosy however admitted to being tired of making the hair and told the nanny to pray that it turned out nice.

She wrote:

“I told her just me braiding her hair alone is her Christmas gift and that I will change the name tag on the gift under the Christmas tree to someone else & she said no ooo. She better just pray that her Christmas hair is nice cuz I am already tired.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Rosy Meurer braiding son’s nanny’s hair

Shortly after the actress posted the video of her braiding her staff’s hair, it raised a series of interesting reactions.

While some people gushed over the display and called her a humble person, a few others noted that she only did it for the camera.

Read some of their comments below:

nicelilly2004:

“You braiding your nanny's hair means you are humble.”

lianna95:

“You are tired already I can see it.”

winniedonatella:

“She better stand up and go to salon cos l am sure u will finish making this hair 31st night.”

kanujane:

“This hair will take 3days to complete it.”

alloykosi:

“Finish the video/content fast let the hair stylist continue. Time is going. Your son's nanny is cute though.”

emem.obong:

“Well done.This will put a smile on her face.”

peacechikwendu:

“I love the fact that you're intentional about taking care of people within your space. God bless you for all you do.”

eziunoramaka:

“That's really sweet of you”.

oluwakemi_2750:

“Very sweet soul.”

blizzsom:

“You're so charming....weldone...'m certain the hair will be good.”

emgs_world:

“You're too sweet.”

Nice one.

Our love story is my favourite fairytale - Rosy Meurer speaks about husband

Popular Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, has once again put her relationship with her husband, Olakunle Churchill, in the spotlight.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of loved-up photos of herself with her man on the beach.

The couple appeared to have had a great bonding moment on their fun outing and it led to the actress likening their marriage to a fairytale.

Source: Legit.ng