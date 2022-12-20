Actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels has shared some new pictures online as she exposed too much flesh

Regina who was in her nightgown said she was not in the mood of doing anything than walking around her house

The actress’ pictures have stirred different imaginations from netizens as many gushed about her flawless skin

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left tongues wagging after she flooded her Instagram page with pictures of her in a nightgown.

The actress who was seen with a bottle of wine said she was only interested in walking around in her nightie.

Regina Daniels shares new pics of her in a nightgown. Credit: @reginadaniels

The mother of two wrote:

“Today I really don’t feel like doing anything but walk around in my nightie, sipping wine from a bottle.”

Mixed reactions trail Regina Daniels’ picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

susanchanelbeauty:

"DR NED FAVORITE YOUR SKIN IS DOING THE TALKING ❤️❤️❤️."

mtripkid:

"Chai Ned okonkwo day enjoy sha… fresh meat yummy thing."

abdulyusuf555:

"The wife of a senator dressing arrogantly what will you teach our girls now if your husband is truly elected as the senator Gosh."

_official_t_boss:

"Me being the gate man madam make I snap you throughout today ."

ak.chase20:

"If that old man wake up to this every morning tell me why he no go live long."

mudiaski:

" Hope nah ur Husband snap you or else the snapper or the snappie got come family Meeting to explain to the elders What he saw ."

cobbinahjennifer:

"So this is what NED has been watching nakedly chaii Jesus Christ even pictures mpo niaaaa na room okay."

austinu1e:

"We're exactly did you derived your beauty from."

mdlukman628:

"I'm glad that I lived to see this."

