Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is in the news again after he shared a video of himself dancing online

The controversial movie star noted that life is not that serious as he whined his waist to Kizz Daniel’s song while rocking a tight jeans

A number of netizens had mixed reactions to the clip as they shared their reactions to the actor dancing

Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, got netizens talking after he shared a video of himself dancing online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a clip of himself in what appeared to be his living room as he danced to a popular Kizz Daniel’s song, Cough.

In the clip, the movie star was seen rocking a black top, a pair of tight grey jeans as well as two wristwatches and a red rosary around his neck.

Video as Yul Edochie whines waist in tight jeans. Photos: @yuledochie

Yul then proceeded to start whining his waist to the Kizz Daniel song and he appeared to be enjoying himself.

Taking to the caption of the post, the actor noted that life is not that serious and that people only worry themselves too much.

He wrote:

“Life is really not that serious. Na we just dey worry too much.”

See the dancing video below:

Nigerians react to video of Yul Edochie whining waist to Kizz Daniels’ song in tight jeans

The video of the actor dancing sparked mixed reactions from netizens. A number of them used the clip as an opportunity to also speak on his marriage to two women. Read some of their comments below:

iamangieachons:

"Anytime you are in Lagos, you look happier in your clean home. Jesus loves you. I pray that Jesus fixes all the issues between you and your wife, Queen May and send back mrs judy Obasi back to her rightful husband."

kiralfashionhome:

"See what polygamy has caused, always dancing and trying to be relevant online."

julietobinna:

"Each wife with him own time for ya hand u Dey try...."

chizzymichael_:

"You want to show us that you are in Lagos, we don see am. Chaiii I know life is not easy for you right now! In your next world make right choices innu"

mayaclara504:

"How you show off when in the mansion unlike when in rented one bedroom in enugu.you know you messed but afraid to admit."

blessingwealth01:

"The 2 wrist watches for 2 wives one na Enugu time zone the other one na Lagos time zone "

mercyjames23:

"These short man. Biko allow us drink water drop cup abeg, see who is talking about these life is short, and u are hurting whom u suppose love the most , after she has gone into labour 4 times for u, u still went ahead and hurt her terribly, and u are here telling is how short time is, well, u still have time to make amends by doing the right thing."

joy_eriamiye:

"Stop faking happiness. Go back to ur original and authentic family. Dt ur fake family will lead u nowhere. How ur old age wan be sef wt ds ur funny character. Hmmmmm. May God open ur closed eyes in Jesus victorious name."

I didn't feel good about Yul taking a second wife - Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, finally addressed the issue of his lastborn, Yul Edochie’s second marriage to Judy Austin.

Recall that Yul, who is also an actor, shook the Nigerian social media space with the news of him marrying an actress, Just Austin, as a second wife, despite his first wife, May, being by his side for years before his eventual fame.

During an interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie admitted that he was not happy about Yul’s decision to take a second wife.

