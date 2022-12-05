Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu recently reacted to Pete Edochie's comments about his son Yul's second marriage to Judy Austin

Uche dragged the legendary veteran actor for saying what Yul did is reminiscent of King Solomon's wise virtue of marrying 300 wives and having 700 concubines

The social commentator had slammed Pete Edochie after his tell-it-all interview with Vanguard newspaper

Popular Instagram blogger and Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu have recently reacted to the interview granted by veteran actor Pete Edochie where he spoke about his last son Yul and his second marriage.

Uche slammed Pete Edochie for comparing his son to King Solomon in the bible. He also noted that the biblical king was never a Christian and that Christianity started after Jesus started to preach the gospel of God.

Uche Maduagwu slams Pete Edochie for comparing his son Yul Edochie to king Solomon instead of berating him for cheating on his first wife, May. Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@yuledochie/@peteedochie

Maduagwu also averred that after months of keeping mute, he expected that when Pete Edochie was going to speak, he would have distanced himself from his son's shameful act.

The social commentator also said that by comparing Yul to King Solomon, the movie legend was trying to connote that his son was as wise as God's prophet, which he strongly disagreed with.

Polygamy is an Abomination in Christianity - Uche Maduagwu

Uche Maduagwu, in his recent rant about Pete Edochie's statement about his son's second marriage, declared that polygamy in Christianity is an abomination.

The controversial actor then went on to console May, Yul Edochie's first wife, noting that she shouldn't settle for less no matter what.

See Uche Maduagwu's post dragging Pete Edochie over his statement about Yul's second marriage below:

See another of Uche Maduagwu's posts about Pete Edochie and his comments about Yul's second marriage

See how netizens reacted to Uche Maduagwu's comment about Pete Edochie's stance on Yul's second marriage

@avrylnah:

"He would not have compared to Solomon..that is a painful statement for the first wife to swallow considering they married monogamy..he would have pleaded for may understand her husband.. but all I see is Yul doesn't want may anymore after 17years with 4 children!!! Men are wicked!!"

@i_am_chisom24:

"Pete Edochie has just shown that he lack knowledge and he is not man enough to train his children in the way of the Lord. He doesn't know or understand the bible very well. How was the endorsed Solomon? He cried vanity upon vanity, to tell us that he regretted his life style. Solomon has obtained wisdom before he started marrying different women."

@albethrine:

"I already said, even Pete was just like Yul, he was also sleeping around and maybe when he will dIe alot of illigitimate children will appear!!The apple Never falls far from the tree."

@gloriadavid22:

"I was surprised when I read that article this morning and I wasn't expecting his Dad to say what he said cos to me his indirectly saying his son is not wrong marrying another wife."

@the_star_gold:

"Maybe There's something we don't know, for his father to support him, there is more to it."

@kiki_monanu:

"What Yul's father said is his opinion Legally, Yul has only one wife and that's May Yul wedded May in a catholic church which is a licensed government church."

@oke3280:

"Marriage is not by force if May decided to leave then let her go biko."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has finally addressed the issue of his lastborn, Yul Edochie's second marriage to Judy Austin.

Recall that Yul, who is also an actor, shook the Nigerian social media space with the news of him marrying an actress, Just Austin, as a second wife, despite his first wife, May, being by his side for years before his eventual fame.

During an interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie admitted that he was unhappy about Yul's decision to take a second wife.

