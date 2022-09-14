“I No Longer Find Nancy Isime Attractive” – Speed Darlington Blames Patoranking in Viral Video, Singer Reacts
- Popular rapper Speed Darlington recently called out his colleague Patoranking, who he blamed for making him lose interest in actress Nancy Isime
- Patoranking has since taken to social media to apologised to the rapper as he said he was sorry for using the actress in his music video
- Many netizens have since taken to social media to laugh over Speed Darlington’s video, with some dropping some funny comments
Rapper Speed Darlington also known as Akpi in a viral video blamed singer Patoranking for making him lose interest in Nollywood actress Nancy Isime.
According to Speed Darlington, he lost interest in Nancy because Patoranking used her in his music video.
The rapper further claimed that since Patoranking featured the actress in his music video, he no longer considers her beautiful.
See the video below:
Reacting, Patoranking took Speed Darlington’s video lightly as he tendered an apology to the rapper while laughing over it.
He wrote:
“I am sorry.”
See the post below:
Internet users react
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
obelewe:
"Hahahaha!!! Settle him with one olosho and he’ll be fine ."
marythesa:
"So Nancy is now an essential commodity for speedometer? ."
officialkansas:
"Speedy onye Ara lol. Don't worry my brother, change ya channel."
dalongmatthew:
"Leave Ranking fire alone biko, just a video shot with her and you are this jealous??."
Patoranking shares rare moment of his mum praying for him
Popular Nigerian singer Patoranking was a year older on May 27 and the singer took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.
"So beautiful": Cute little girl who looks like Regina Daniels wows people in videos, many want kids like her
The singer took a short trip down memory lane as he shared an old video during the days of his struggles as a musician.
The highlight of the video was a short moment where Patoranking's mother prayed for him before what seemed to be a shoot with a crew.
Patoranking added jokingly that his mum prays a lot and would finish N5000 recharge card just to pray for anyone.
"I Prayed for it and God did it Happy Birthday to one of the best thing to Happen to African Music Happy Birthday World Best ❤️ Happy Birthday to Me."
