Popular rapper Speed Darlington recently called out his colleague Patoranking, who he blamed for making him lose interest in actress Nancy Isime

Patoranking has since taken to social media to apologised to the rapper as he said he was sorry for using the actress in his music video

Many netizens have since taken to social media to laugh over Speed Darlington’s video, with some dropping some funny comments

Rapper Speed Darlington also known as Akpi in a viral video blamed singer Patoranking for making him lose interest in Nollywood actress Nancy Isime.

According to Speed Darlington, he lost interest in Nancy because Patoranking used her in his music video.

Patoranking tenders apology to Speed Darlington. Credit: @speeddarlington @patoranking

Source: Instagram

The rapper further claimed that since Patoranking featured the actress in his music video, he no longer considers her beautiful.

Reacting, Patoranking took Speed Darlington’s video lightly as he tendered an apology to the rapper while laughing over it.

He wrote:

“I am sorry.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

obelewe:

"Hahahaha!!! Settle him with one olosho and he’ll be fine ."

marythesa:

"So Nancy is now an essential commodity for speedometer? ."

officialkansas:

"Speedy onye Ara lol. Don't worry my brother, change ya channel."

dalongmatthew:

"Leave Ranking fire alone biko, just a video shot with her and you are this jealous??."

