Nigerian actress Didi Ekanem has expressed her worries over the amount she spends on buying water on Lagos Island

According to the actress, the money she spends on water in a year is capable of completing a whole duplex

Didi’s claim has been received with mixed reactions, as some netizens said she was exaggerating the amount she spends

Didi Ekanem, in a statement, claimed if she were to calculate her water bill for a year, it would fund a duplex.

Didi Ekanem says water on the Island is a mess. Credit: @didiekanem

Source: Instagram

In a post she shared via her Instastory, the actress also complained about water quality on the Island part of Lagos.

In her words:

“I am tired of buying water in Lagos. If I calculate the money I use in buying water a year, it can build a whole duplex. The whole island’s water is a mess. I don’t understand how someone can live in a mansion and not have clean water.”

Netizens react as actress Didi Ekanem cries out over water bill

lardeori:

"I dont think i can ever live anywhere i spend alot on water cos i use a lot of water."

damilola_t_:

"Mama, you chose to live on the Island na. Kuku use the water money to build the duplex on the mainland so you can rest."

oluwathelma:

"And there are finer estates on the mainland o with clean water."

biggest_amara:

"The only reason why i hate island, their water is always brown, people wey come dey for mainland wey dey spend lesser con dey enjoy good water, nawa ooo."

miss_akandey:

"There is something called exaggeration… it’s just to emphasize that she’s spending so much money. Except she comes out to say it’s not an exaggeration ."

teezmolly:

"Dem bury ur umbilical cord dia? abi u no know road to Osun ."

Didi Ekanem advises women on financial independence

Didi Ekanem sent a message to women who look up to her to ensure they are financially independent before marriage.

She advised young women to work hard and refuse to be ashamed of their hustle as long as it is a legitimate business.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story channel, Ekanem iterated why it's important for women to have their source of income.

