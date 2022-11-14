Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, caused an online buzz after he trolled rapper, MI Abaga, in a funny wa

In a video making the rounds from the recently held AFRIFF, the comedian adjusted the height of the microphone after MI was called on stage

The funny video went viral on social media and it stirred a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Top Nigerian comedian, Bovi, got many Nigerians talking after he displayed his talent by trolling popular rapper, MI Abaga, without saying a word.

Bovi was one of the hosts at the recently held Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) when MI was called on stage.

Just before the rapper could make it to the stage, the comedian quickly moved to the microphone and adjusted it to the short rapper’s height.

Video trends as comedian Bovi reduces microphone height to MI's level. Photos: @thebroadwaytvng, @mi_abaga, @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

MI got on the stage to perform and the adjusted microphone height seemed to be just perfect for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react as Bovi adjusts microphone height for MI

It didn’t take long for the clip to make the rounds on social media and it amused a number of netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

thesaviour_oftheparty:

"Bobi is too intelligent a comedian! He didn’t av to say anything, he just did something that told d joke already "

man_like_thrive:

"Vawulence erywhere."

teminikan__:

"Thoughtful Support ;Love it "

psalmxindyn:

"A Friend who’s always there when you’re not watching."

nnamdinho.st:

"Men Supporting Men. Love to see it ❤️"

pheebskimnani_:

"Crazy how he adjusted it exactly to his height"

davidspendsir:

"Bovi which kind skit be that na wetin them dey call skit be this nor be 9hrs skit way we dey watch this days "

MI weds long time bae Eniola Mafe

M I Abaga has officially left bachelorhood and migrated to married life, and Nigerians couldn't stop showering him with beautiful words.

The veteran rapper tied the knot with his heartthrob, Eniola Mafe, in a beautiful ceremony and videos from the traditional wedding party have made it to the internet.

In the video, M I and Eniola looked dashing in their lovely matching native outfits as they posed for the paparazzi.

Source: Legit.ng