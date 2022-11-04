Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sent a message to those interfering in his marital affair to mind their business

Yul said many keep monitoring his family issues instead of focusing on salient matters in the country

The actor’s statement has further sparked reactions from many of his followers, as some continue to drag him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular actor Yul Edochie, in a recent statement, has tackled those in the habit of meddling in his marital affair, which according to him, is none of their business.

Yul pointed out that there were salient issues people should focus on as he wrote about China’s plans to take over many African countries, including Nigeria.

Yul Edochie tells followers to focus on important issues. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie @judyaustin

Source: Instagram

According to Yul, Nigeria, like other African countries, has borrowed money from China which they might be unable to pay back as he claimed this could lead to an outright takeover of the country.

An extract from his post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Good morning ladies & gentlemen. Hope you're all doing good today. So while many of you are busy monitoring & discussing how many women Yul Edochie married and why he shouldn't marry them which is not your business, China has concluded plans to take over many African countries including Nigeria.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie tackles those monitoring his affairs

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

amchyokepl:

"Na so u take over Obasi family, Mr update."

amy__chuks:

"May said she can't be numbered, so na you and Judy for now. I say make I remind you."

sugarbaby9978:

"Childish man."

sugarbaby99789:

"Have you returned obasi children?"

vimbaijackson:

"I think you are the one looking for that. Keep your family out of Facebook."

chefdordor:

"He spoke facts! Mind your lives and leave him alone."

michmya_kiddies:

"I prefer they take over and make Nigeria look just like China, this country needs that sanitation."

Yul Edochie says he has a calling to be a minister of God

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, who has repeatedly been in the news mostly because of his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin, revealed he would soon be focusing on becoming a minister of God.

Yul made this known in a video he shared via his YouTube page, revealing he had a calling to serve God as his minister long ago.

The actor, who said he had made a name for himself already, said he is now convinced that he has a calling to serve God and would be using the remaining days of his life to achieve that purpose.

Source: Legit.ng