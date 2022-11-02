Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, has reacted to claims that he is wanted by NDLEA

The businessman debunked the claims and explained them to be false in a post on his social media page

According to Adekaz, he has never been involved in the use of illicit substances and he does not have any affiliation with the report

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz, recently went online to debunk claims that he was wanted by the Nigerian Dru*g Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Reports had initially made the rounds that one Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem was wanted by the NDLEA and many mistook him as Adekaz.

The businessman made sure to clear the air for the sake of his friends and loved ones.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Adekaz debunks claims of being wanted by NDLEA. Photos: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

According to him, he was drawn to reports of him being wanted for peddling illicit substances. He then went ahead to set the record straight and introduced himself and his businesses.

He also explained that he had never been involved in such shady dealings.

Adekaz wrote in part:

“Firstly, l am Hon. Kazim Adesoji Adeoti, the Chairman of lbakatv and Chief Executive Officer of Adekaz Productions and not Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, who is allegedly wanted by the National Dru*g Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

All my life, l have never been involved in the use of illicit dru*gs let alone trafficking such. It is also important to add that l don't own or have any affiliation with any of the property listed in the report.”

He added that he was not the same person wanted by the agency as he urged the public to ignore the claims.

In his words:

“For emphasis, l am not the same person nor in any way related to Alhaji Ademola, a hotelier and Lagos socialite that was allegedly declared wanted by the anti-narcotic dru*gs agency.

"I urge my family, friends, colleagues, business associates and the general public to dispel any attempt to link me with the reportedly wanted socialite.”

Adekaz also demanded an apology from news agencies that linked him to the false report.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng