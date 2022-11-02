The presidency has debunked claims that the national chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, will be removed from his office before the 2023 polls

Abuja - The presidency has reacted to the claim that the use of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) in the 2023 elections will be halted.

During a policy dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday, November 1, a presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, debunked the rumour and also refuted speculations that there is a plan to sack the current national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, The Cable reports.

The presidency said there is no plan to sack INEC's boss

Adesina urged journalists not to give attention to such reports and those who propagate them with the intention of disrupting the 2023 elections.

Presidency speaks on halting BVAS

The presidential media aide said:

“Recently, there was one group that said the chairman of INEC was going to be removed because maybe they didn’t want BVAS."

“How many times has the president spoken about the role of technology in getting him into office?

“He has spoken about it locally, internationally that three times he contested, three times he ended at the Supreme Court because the government of the day will just write results.

“Then he said until technology came and there was permanent voter cards and so it was difficult to write results.

Adesina reacts to alleged plot to remove INEC's boss

Adesina noted that the same people selling lies about the use of BVAS in 2023 are claiming that there is a plot to sack Mahmood.

According to him, such things can never happen under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

His words:

“So, how and why can the same person have issues with BVAS? I saw that group on television, alleging that there was a plan to remove the INEC chairman and the media gave them that opportunity.

“Such things should be treated with contradictions because they don’t make sense, at least not under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Plot to sack INEC boss, remove BVAS, other real threats that might mar 2023 elections

A report had confirmed that there were plots to remove the current chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

This plot was unravelled by some top dogs in the political scene, hinting that the plotters might soon strike into action.

Meanwhile, the electoral body had reiterated its readiness to conduct the elections by confirming the procurement of some important electoral materials.

