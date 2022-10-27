An old video of veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie that recently surfaced online, where he spoke about Nigerian politics and President Muhammadu, has stirred public emotions

Inojie, in the video, spoke about being invited to join Atiku's campaign body, but he turned it down because he wanted someone younger to rule Nigeria

The actor made these comments while on a TV program hosted by his colleague Okey Bakassi the other News

Veteran Nollywood actor and comic Charles Inojie have stirred emotions with an old video of his that recently surfaced online.

The actor in the video disclosed that he was offered a job to join the Atiku Abubakar campaign train, but he turned it down.

An old video of Nollywood actor Charles Inojie, which spoke about Pres Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, stirs emotions online. Photo credit: @charlesinojie/@presbuharimuhamadu/@aatiku

Charles Inojie noted that he told the people that invited him to join the Atikulate movement that he holds Atiku in high regard because he has done so much for the country. However, he shouldn't stretch destiny beyond its rightful place.

President Buhari is one of the greatest Nigerian that ever lived

The Johnsons family star also spoke about President Muhammadu Buhari and what he thinks of him.

Inojie said he has nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari and thinks he is even one of the greatest Nigerian ever.

However, he further explained that he thinks it is time for younger Nigerians to take on the mantle of leadership of the country while saying enough of some older men perpetuating themselves in power.

Watch Charles Inojie's video talking about Atiku and Buhari below:

See how netizens reacted to Charles Inojie's video talking about politics below:

@saintavenue_ent1:

"We should not stretch destiny beyond that point. Gotta love Charles Inojie presentation..he passed a message without disrespecting anyone."

@nsimaloveth:

"See the way he conveyed his opinion without offending anyone...this is was wisdom."

@just1prez:

"This Charles will definitely have a thousand ways of calling someone a fool without mentioning the word “fool” or being offensive in any way."

@edge_armaney:

"I no dey really know when this man dey serious!! Everything about him is funny."

@arinzechukwu52:

"This man is just too intelligent and media trained. he passed his message without insulting Nobody."

@gramlifeof6000:

"You might find it funny but he’s spitting facts."

