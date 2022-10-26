Popular Nollywood movie star Actress Osas Ighodaro is marking her birthday today, October 26, and it is a big deal for her

The actress revealed she received two kegs of petrol as birthday gift, which came at a time there was petrol scarcity in some parts of the country

Many of her fans have stormed her social media timelines to celebrate with her as they dropped sweet messages

Talented Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro is in a celebration mood today, October 26, as she marks her birthday.

Osas, in a post via her official Twitter account, revealed she has been receiving birthday gifts which include two kegs of fuel.

The beautiful actress described the gift as the best birthday present ever.

“I just got the best birthday gift today. 2 kegs of fuel!! Now that’s love and appreciation. Thank You,” she wrote.

Fans celebrate Osas Ighodaro on birthday

ofehdybaba:

"Congratulations!!! Many Happy Returns.. ."

dhammie_vibez:

"Happy birthday momma wishing you long life and prosperity ."

gideonteam01:

"what is fuel that we cannot buy for our Queen? Happy Birthday Queen."

mellaniespellz:

"Happiest birthday Mami. Continue to shine and glow in God's love."

kanujaystick:

"Happy Birthday My Queen❤❤ Energy Goddess, God Bless your new age."

airdozie:

"Happy birthday Osas.... God continue to bless you immensely "

kizitostyles:

"Happy birthday my love ❤️. Wish you all the best things life has got to offer and more. Enjoy and keep smiling ."

Osas Ighodaro marks 10 years in the Nigerian entertainment industry

Popular Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro celebrated her 10th year in the Nigerian entertainment industry on August 27, 2022.

To make it even special, Osas dropped an amazing dance video where she showed some dance steps many never knew she possessed.

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, Osas wrote:

“10 years ago, this day, I embarked on a journey to Nigeria - not my first trip to Naija - but certainly a trip that changed my life….forever. In celebration of my 10 years in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry; please enjoy: ‘Water, Wata’ - Osas Celebrating 10 years!! For me, the element of water incapsulates a beautiful representation of my time in Naija thus far; my Flow, my Fight & my Freedom!!!”

Source: Legit.ng