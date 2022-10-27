Popular gospel singer Tope Alabi is in a joyful mood as she turns a new age on Thursday, October 27

Tope Alabi, who turns 52, shared a cute picture as she penned a lengthy message to God for keeping her alive to witness another year

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have stormed the gospel singer's page to celebrate with her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian veteran gospel singer Tope Alabi is marking her 52nd birthday on Thursday, October 27, and it is a moment of celebration for her.

In a post via her Instagram page, Tope Alabi shared a picture of her looking ageless as she penned an appreciation message to God, who has kept her alive.

Tope Alabi shares cute picture on her 52nd birthday. Credit: @tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“With a heart of gratitude, I say thank you, Jesus, for your faithfulness over my life and for your grace that enabled me to celebrate another beautiful birthday. If not for you, Jesus, what would have been my story? It’s evident that I’ve found mercy, grace and favour in your sight. So, as a grateful daughter, I’ve returned, with a heart of thanksgiving, to say, osé, Olódùmarè."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Fans celebrate Tope Alabi at 52

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

motiirayo:

"Happy Birthday MamaLive in Good health ."

joepraize_de_emperor:

"Happy birthday ma. More grace and strength in Jesus name."

lawrence_decovenant:

"Happy birthday woman of God God increase you on everyside Amen."

efenathan:

"Happy birthday maami May God crown your year with Greatness, may God continue to make His face shine upon you. I love and celebrate you greatly ❤️ @tope_alabi_ Keep shining and keep winning ✨️ ♥️ ."

folagade_banks:

"Happy birthday Ma God bless your new age ❤️."

yemisholotan:

"Happy Birthday my dear Sister! ❤️❤️❤️ @tope_alabi_"

Buju says he needs Tope Alabi on his album

Legit.ng reported how Nigerian singer BNXN formerly known as Buju, became the latest artiste to show interest in working with revered gospel singer Tope Alabi.

Buju stirred mixed reactions on Twitter after he expressed interest in having Tope Alabi on his forthcoming album.

The Feelings crooner seems to be desperate enough for the collaboration with the emoji that accompanied his appeal.

"I need Tope Alabi on my album," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng