Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has seen her meme from the hit movie Anikulapo go viral on social media

In the movie, Bimbo played the role of a queen, Arolake, who later absconded with her lover Saro

According to the actress, she had no idea the meme would go viral the way it did

Many of the actress' colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to the comment section to applaud her for her impressive role

Popular actress Bimbo Ademoye has further gained attention following her impressive role in the hit movie Anikulapo, directed by Kunle Afolayan.

Bimbo, in a post via her Instagram account, shared her meme from the movie, which has gone viral as she dropped some interesting detail about it.

Bimbo Ademoye recounts behind the scene moment with photographer. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The actress, who stressed that she had no idea the picture would go viral, recounted what happened behind the scene when the photographer told her to pose for the picture.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I remember the day the BTS photographer said to pose for this picture, I had no idea it would go viral . Someone said stay wicked , another person said never in my life."

See her post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kunleafo:

"Stay wicked Aroke."

ronkeodusanya:

"U did a Beautiful job my darling, may God continue to bless ur efforts in Jesus name . @bimboademoy."

adedamee:

“Pikin wey say im mama no go sleep, im sef no go sleep!”

iamlucyedet:

"Stay wicked for sure."

deyemitheactor:

"Chai… next time make sure say dem marry you before you go dey do wifey! ."

authenticmuy:

"Do ME, I Do YOU! To every action there is an equal and opposite REACTION!"

qdot_alagbe:

"Guys you need to frame this picture in your living room …. It more like caution ⚠️."

Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo ranks number 1 on Netflix

Popular Nigerian movie Anikulapo, directed by one of the country’s brightest moviemakers, Kunle Afolayan, attained a new mile as it ranked No.1 globally on the streaming platform Netflix.

The movie broke new ground on the international scene eleven days after its release.

Anikulapo topped the Netflix global chart as the most viewed Non-English Netflix original, with 8,730,000 views in less than a week.

Source: Legit.ng