Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, recently got social media buzzing with reactions over her recent post

The ex-Level Up housemate revealed in a flier that the best-dressed guests at her upcoming birthday party will win cash prizes

Several internet users have taken to social media to react to the star's willingness to doll out cash

Beauty Tukura continues to give the Bee Navy reasons to 'stan' her and this time is no different.

The Big Brother Naija 2022 star is gearing up for her upcoming birthday bash and it is looking like it's going to be one big party!

Photos show Beauty as well as her birthday flier.

Source: Instagram

The ex-beauty queen recently shared a flier about her birthday, on her Instagram Story.

In the post, it is revealed that the best-dressed male and female guests at her party will go home with N5000,000 each!

Social media users react to Beauty's post

aphrodite_masob:

"This babe just went to bbnaija for fame and recognition money's not her problem. She sent mercy 500k on her birthday, Doyin 300k am still waiting for my own shall lol."

pearl_babes:

"People now believe when she said she spends 1m on her skincare products per month,she's got the money,she's also a forex guru."

____ifeoluwa_____:

"Na she Ayra star sing"Rush"for❤️..... Sabi Girl no dey too like Talk...E no finish dey wan fight us,If them dem Run they no fit catch us❤️"

muditayo:

"When you're big you're big."

muna_favour:

"Omoo this striking 25 no be small birthday sha oooo. She needs it tho . Abeg gimme invite make I come win money "

