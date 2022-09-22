The lingering battle between popular actress, Halima Abubakar and ace man of God, Apostle Suleman, has reached a new height

The actress took to her Instagram story channel and passed a strong message to her numerous followers about the man of God

She promised them that nothing will to her and if anything happens they should hold Suleman responsible

Her statement has stirred hilarious reactions on social media, with Nigerians giving different meanings to it

The messy saga between actress, Halima Abubakar, and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman has gotten to a whole new level as the actress made a bold statement about the man of God.

Halima took to her Instagram story channel to send a firm warning to the man of God and update her followers about the situation on the ground.

Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman. Creadit: @halimaabubakar @johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

In the post, the actress urged her followers not to worry about her and if anything happens to her they should take the man of God responsible.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her:

"Please don't worry about me. But you can hold Johnson Suleman responsible just in case. You can't do nothing though. Nigerians, be aware. If anything happens Johnson it you."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Halima Abubakar's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Halima Abubakar's post about her face-off with Apostle Suleman.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Marauniquestore:

"When you were sleeping with him you didn’t tell us that it was Johnson now matter don cast now it’s johnson…abeg make una allow people breathe."

Sylvia_adun:

"May the Lord see her through and give her the second chance she has already conceded her mistakes."

Jackiemartins0679:

"You weren't scared to sleep with a man of God, e don cast, you dey tell us, Halima fear God ohhhh."

Jollifellow:

"Na some people daddy in the Lord them dey talk about so...God forbid bad thing."

Actress Queeneth Agbor speaks on Halima Abubakar's pain

Following the revelations and allegations from a popular blogger about actress Halima Abubakar’s ordeal and relationship with a popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Suleman, the actress’ close friend, Queeneth Agbor spoke on her experience with her colleague.

According to Queen, she was with Halima and watched her bleed non-stop. She said she saw her experience a series of scary headaches, but she never knew it was deeper than what she saw.

She said she kept mixing mint leaf water, thinking it was just a normal bloated tummy that worried Halima.

Source: Legit.ng