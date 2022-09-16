Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, recently celebrated her senior colleague, Patience Ozokwo’s birthday

Mercy shared a sweet video of herself ‘worrying’ Ozokwo as she sat on her lap and asked her for money

According to the younger actress, she always makes sure to tax the movie veteran on set like a daughter

Much loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, left many fans gushing after she shared a video of herself with movie veteran, Patience Ozokwo.

It was Ozokwo’s birthday on September 14 and to celebrate her, the younger actress gave fans a glimpse of their enviable relationship.

In the video Mercy posted online, she was seen going to sit in Ozokwo’s lap and peck her on the cheek while they were on a movie set.

Mercy Johnson sits in Patience Ozokwo's lap, pecks her in sweet video. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She then proceeded to ask the older woman for money and called herself her first born. Ozokwo on the other hand first let out a frown then burst into laughter over Mercy’s request.

Mercy explained in her caption that she always makes sure to tax her older colleague. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my mama @patienceozokwo … she don tire for me plus I dey tax her every time…. You are a general. Love you today and always,have a blast mama ….❤️”

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react to sweet video of Mercy Johnson and Patience Ozokwo

Fans were pleased to see the video of the two Nollywood legends together and they took to the comment section to gush over them. Read some of their reactions below:

Official_lilianeduru:

“You Dey worry sha ”

Djallyonthebeat:

“legends how l wish our zim industry had such prestige.”

Ukjaydfemstore:

“Muma Gee and Mercy Johnson two legends...oma badt go.”

Mariacarey01:

“Hope mama G leg no go break ❤❤❤.”

Lucee_i:

“Pls don't break our mummy legs oh.”

Cakeblissandmore:

“Happy birthday mama G for general, May your days be long.”

Efyaj:

“My 2 fav people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Carolineonaokuabor:

“Please don't break her legs. Stand up @mercyjohnsonokojie”

Patience Ozokwo shares beautiful photos with look-alike daughter

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Patience Ozokwo shared beautiful photos of herself and her look-alike daughter on her Instagram page.

The mother and daughter duo shared a lovely meal at breakfast, and from all indications, they enjoyed each other's company.

Patience playfully noted in her caption that the spread in front of her in the photos is the kind of breakfast she wants to keep eating.

Source: Legit.ng