Popular Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo and her look-alike daughter lit up social media with beautiful fun photos

The veteran star , happy to be in the company of her daughter , shared several photos from breakfast on her Instagram page

, , Fans of the actress flooded her comment section with beautiful comments as they gushed over the mother and daughter duo

Much loved veteran actress Patience Ozokwo recently shared beautiful photos of herself and her look-alike daughter on her Instagram page.

The mother and daughter duo shared a lovely meal at breakfast and from all indications, they enjoyed each other's company.

Patience Ozokwo and her daughter were at a breakfast table. Photo credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Patience playfully noted in her caption that the spread in front of her in the photos is the kind of breakfast she wants to keep eating.

"Na this kind breakfast I want to dey chop now o!"

Nigerians hail Patience Ozokwo and her daughter

chidoxflash:

"Wonderful mom & daughter. I greet you two"

thessynkwocha1:

"Eating the fruit of your labor ❤️"

officialgospel1:

"Mama G For General"

obitrice_tdaddi:

"What a cute smile from Mother & Daughter ❤️❤️"

danielashenuga:

"❤️ Mama G... I prayed for long life and good health my beautiful mama G."

stoneypapa755:

"You both look so alike sending love from Ghana."

valkev1:

"Nnem you deserve it. Enjoy as much as you can. Onye ruo orie."

kevinfrizz:

"Mommy your daughter is your photocopy o"

mrjerryok:

"Copy and paste facial resemblance.

desmondshadrach12:

"G for general nothing do you. Forget ur wahala my mother chop ur breakfast."

richrasta13:

"Mother and daughter.....so beautiful."

dollasign121:

"God bless you for me @patienceozokwo."

