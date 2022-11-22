Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently paid a condolence visit to popular Indian rapper, Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu was shot dead on May 29, 2022, by unknown gunmen and Burna alongside others went to pay their respects

The late music star’s family was presented with a diamond portrait of Sidhu and a video was shared online

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently paid his last respects to slain Indian rapper, Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala had passed on in May, 2022, after he was shot dead in his car by unknown gunmen.

Burna Boy and a group of others paid a condolence visit to the late rapper’s home.

Burna Boy, others pay condolence visit to Sidhu Moosewala's family, gift them diamond portrait of singer. Photos: @burnaboygram, @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

They did not go empty handed and they presented a portrait of the late singer, made with diamonds, to his family.

In the video, the spokesperson of the group noted that the gift was from the three of them to keep the late rapper’s memory alive. They also hoped his parents would appreciate it.

In his words:

“We hope Sidhu’s parents really appreciate this and keep his memory alive and justice for Moosewala.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Burna Boy others gift diamond portrait to late Sidhu Moosewala’s family

Read what some of them had to say below:

smart_kelly860:

“I trust my country Nigeria if na them they give them go sell every single piece of diamond on it.”

kiddo_kingin:

“I beg whatsup with burna and this guy??? Or baba just Dey catch cruise”

byers4life:

“When you don't have family or friend at home, you will have to pay for friendship.”

lucy_wane:

“That's nice of him”

swazzybomboa1:

“@sidhu_moosewala India biggest giant”

emmywinofficial:

“ R.I.P @sidhu_moosewala”

mia_dunamis:

“My Indian friends in Canada say they don't know whizkid but they know Burnaboy.”

Source: Legit.ng