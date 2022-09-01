Nollywood address Judy Austin recently shared some tips to avoid traps that seem to have been working for her

In one of her tips, the actress said she doesn’t care what people think about her and doesn’t think people care

Her recent statement comes after Yul Edochie followed his first wife May back on Instagram weeks after they unfollowed each other

Actress Judy Austin Muoghalu, who is the second wife of the actor Yul Edochie, is making headlines over a cryptic post she shared via her social media timeline after her husband followed his 1st wife, May, on Instagram again.

After Yul unveiled Judy and the child they had together, May took to the comment section to react and went on to unfollow him on Instagram.

Judy Austin says she doesn't care what people say. Credit: @judyaustin1 @yuledochie @mayedochie

Some weeks later, Yul also unfollowed May on the platform, which sparked reactions online. However, a recent check showed that the actor had followed May on IG again, but she is yet to follow him back.

Following the recent development, Judy shared a cryptic post about not caring what people think.

Sharing a picture of her, she wrote:

“Two traps you need to avoid: 1: Caring what they think! 2: Thinking that they care! Make up your own minds my darlings."

See the post below:

Internet users react to Judy Austin's post

See the reactions below:

onlymariebel:

"The third is escaping being caught, when in the process of having a baby by your friend’s husband, and making him to marry you."'

chidinma1777:

"This one no even know wetin to talk...just day turn motivational speech upside down."

lizzynwankwo:

"That's why you lost your conscience."

Yul Edochie pens birthday message to Bobrisky at 31

Popular actor Yul Edochie made headlines over his birthday message to popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, who clocked 31 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Like some other popular celebrities, Yul took to his social media timeline to share a birthday shoot of Bobrisky and added a message in the caption.

He wrote:

“A very happy birthday to you @bobrisky222 I wish you many more successful years. May God guide you always.”

