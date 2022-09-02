Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media with an interesting update for her fans and followers

The mother of two finally returned to a movie set after being away for months and she shared photos from the movie location

Regina hilariously pointed out how she appears much younger in the photos as many fans and colleagues reacted in her comment section

Young mum of two, Regina Daniels appears to be back and ready to take up her role as a Nollywood movie star.

Regina recently took to her official Instagram page with a post letting fans and supporters know that she is back to acting after being away for months.

Regina Daniels returns to acting. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The actress posted photos in which she was spotted in the costume of a village girl character she is playing in the movie project.

In her caption, Regina hilariously mentioned that she looks like her 2016 self in the photos.

“Is it just me or these pictures are giving 2016 Gina ” she wrote.

See her post below:

Social media users react

official_madeit said:

"My day will be bright…seeing this beautiful face ."

zaraleinadsignature said:

"You look young and beautiful everyday #forever16."

mhizfreshdiva said:

"It's giving the sweet 16 Gina❤️."

ogesilva said:

"Please don't loose this small weight, looks so good on you ❤️."

alicious_253 said:

"But where do you actors take these clothes after shooting a movie."

j_essy1 said:

"Yay! finally komin bck to our screenskom bck plsssssssss❤️."

rob.er183 said:

"Are u back to acting, cux I miss u."

ginabogbo said:

"Gina's are blessed with ever young beauty and freshness."

