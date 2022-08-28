Popular actor and comedian Ime Bishop is in a celebration mood today as he marks his birthday in style

The actor penned a sincere appreciation to God for adding to his age as he described himself as a product of grace

Joseph Yobo, Victor Osimhen, among other top Nigerian celebrities, were among the many stars to celebrate the comic actor

Nigerian comic actor Ime Bishop better known as Okon Lagos, is marking his birthday today, August 30.

To make the celebration special, the actor shared a lovely photo shoot of himself as he thanked God for the gift of life.

Actor Okon Lagos shares lovely picture on his birthday. Credit: okonlagos

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I am ALL and NOTHING but a product of the grace of the Almighty God! It’s my birthday today. Happy birthday me ❤️."

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans and followers hail Okon Lagos on his birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

vincentenyeama001:

"Happy birthday my dear.God bless your new ag."

teamnigeriauk3:

"Happy Birthday The Big Man himself, Age Gracefully Baba..and Do hava a great day ahead. ."

victorosimhen9:

"Birthday blessings Bros,I wish the very best"

abimbola_ayodelee:

"HBD bro , LLNP, May god continue to bless and guide you, age with grace ."

g_xtopha94:

"@okonlagos HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONORABLE IKPA UDO , GOD BLESS YOU!!✨."

ruthluvofficial:

"Happy birthday handsome you. I have ur gift oooo. Grattis på födelsedagen min älskade vän."

enygul:

"A very happy birthday to you.... more Grace, more Money. Long Life and good health. Amen."

drachibrand:

"Happiest of birthdays to a phenomenal born genius @okonlagos I celebrate today and always, #obongowoh ."

__mandy:

"Happy birthday BossGod bless you today and always age in Comfort."

brother_shaddz:

"Happy birthday boss… blessings on blessings upon you."

Actor Okon Lagos says his PVC is for sale

Popular Nigerian comedian Ime Bishop Umoh better known as Okon Lagos, took to his social media page with a public service announcement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The entertainer happily made it known that he now has his Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and intends to reap the benefit fully.

For Okon, no politician will get his vote free of charge as he plans to make them pay handsomely since elections only come once every four years.

Source: Legit.ng