Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has dragged actresses in the movie industry for not checking up on their colleague Genevieve Nnaji

Uche hinted that only Tonto Dikeh has checked up on the veteran actress as he went on to applaud her

The actor’s post earned a like from Tonto and reactions from many of his fans and followers who raised questions

Months after veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji went offline amid reports of mental breakdown, controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has dragged actresses in the movie industry for not checking up on her.

Uche, in a statement, hinted that only Tonto Dikeh stood out as he stated that Nollywood only spreads bad news about colleagues.

Tonto Dikeh liked Uche Maduagwu's post about Genevieve Nnaji.

Source: Instagram

He wrote on Instagram:

“This is so unfair, no Nollywood actress check up on aunty Genevieve again, only Mama King allegedly does. Mama King thanks for always for looking out for our legendary queen.

"Nollywood only spread bad news of colleague if them hear new tori about Genevieve wey no pleasant now, them go spread am pass radio, with different poetic words of encouragement.”

Uche’s statement also earned a like from Dikeh.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu drags actress for not checking up on Genevieve Nnaji

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

melvinyanks:

"Do u live with Genevieve to know who check on her or not??"

jovita_ehias:

"Una nor Dey try for una nolly sha, every body just Dey beef their selves ."

officialbroomoba:

"Honestly this is the only nollywood actress I do add to my prayer since the very first day I heard about her predicament. May almighty God continue to fight her battle. She shall bounce back!"

beckychummy:

"Tonto have a very good heart.just love that lady for who she is.more grease to her elbow. ❤️❤️."

luxe_inches:

"Genny no dey associate. They all wish her well. Mama king na clout she dey pursue."

