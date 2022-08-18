The daughter of popular Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya and her baby daddy, Jago, has now clocked three

The little girl turned a year older on August 18, 2022, and both of her parents took to social media to celebrate her in a special way

Lovely photos and videos of the celebrant, Fife, were posted online as congratulatory messages poured in from fans

Nollywood actress Ronke and her baby daddy, Jago, recently had reason to celebrate together after their daughter clocked a new age.

Fife turned three on August 18, 2022, and both of her parents put their differences aside and took to social media to celebrate her.

On her official Instagram page, the actress posted a series of photos of her baby girl and accompanied them with heartwarming birthday messages.

Actress Ronke Odusanya and baby daddy celebrate daughter's birthday. Photos: @ronkeodusanya @jago000007

In one caption she wrote:

“I bless the day you were born my darling daughter - August 18, 2019. While you were in my belly, I was just so eager to meet you. The journey to your birth is a story for another day. Immediately I held you in my hands, all the pain disappeared.. You are truly God's gift to me. God showed how much he loves me.”

Jago celebrates his daughter

On the other hand, Ronke’s baby daddy, Jago, also took to his page to share videos of his baby girl and in his caption, he gushed over how the day his daughter was born was a special one in his life.

In his words:

“The day you were born was one of the greatest feelings and moments of my life. I am so thankful that I have a daughter as beautiful, intelligent, honest as you. Happy birthday to my baby girl! May you forever shine and sparkle like the star that you are, Happy birthday to my princess OLUWAFIFEHUNMI.”

Congratulations pour in for Ronke Odusanya’s daughter on third birthday

Read some of their messages below:

Semilorepweety:

“Happy birthday Fife ❤️ keep growing in wisdom knowledge and understanding God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Iamkemikorede:

“Fife❤️❤️happy birthday my princess May you coming to grow in wisdom knowledge and understanding my love.”

Iamfunkeetti:

“Happy beautiful birthday my darling princess ❤️❤️❤️ ,Almighty God will perfect all dat concern you daughter mi.”

Misturaasunramu:

“Happy Birthday my dear Baby Fife... God will increase you in wisdom, knowledgeable and understanding.”

Adeleke.aramide:

“Happy Birthday darling Fife may you be a force to reckon with Amen keep on growing up in the Lord's wisdom, knowledge and understanding Hurray congratulations mummy may you live long to witness her greatness in life Amen .”

Amokemakeovers:

“Happy birthday to oluwafifehanmi she shall continue to be a source of great joy to you and everyone Amen many happy returns to her .”

Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy tenders apology after asking for DNA on daughter

Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy, Olanrewaju Saheed aka Jago finally resurfaced after the court declared him wanted in December 2021.

The drama started when Jago insisted on carrying out a DNA test on their daughter, Oluwafifehanmi even though she is his carbon copy.

Jago later took to social media to clear the air over his request as he apologised for his demands almost one year ago.

