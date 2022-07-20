Nollywood’s Hafiz Oyetoro has treated his fans and followers to an interesting narration of how he became bald

According to the comic actor, things started to go wrong many years ago when he made fun of his father’s baldness

Saka narrated how his hair refused to grow properly after he had a low cut for a stage play where he was billed to perform

Veteran Nollywood actor Hafiz Oyetoro aka Saka is known for his signature bald hairstyle but it appears there’s more to things than meets the eye.

The veteran entertainer recently humoured his fans and followers on Instagram by taking them on an unexpected trip down memory line.

Actor Saka posts rare photo of when he had full afro. Photo: @simplysaka

Source: Instagram

Apparently, years ago when he was just a young man, he had made fun of his dad (now late) who was bald at the time.

“I cracked a joke about it with him. ‘Baami ori yin ti pa gan o.’ (Dady you are truly balded) He smiled and calmly responded ‘o fe kan iwo naa.’ (It will soon reach your turn) I laughed out VERY loud,” his narration read in part.

The actor said at the time he had found it hard to accept his dad’s words about also turning bald since he had a full-on afro.

However, Saka’s fate will change when he got into university and snagged a role to perform in the stage play Raisin in The Sun. According to the actor, his role required getting a bald cut and he had to let go of his afro.

Saka’s dreaded fear sprung to life after his hair refused to grow back properly and he started suffering from a receding hairline.

He wrote:

“However, after the performance, the hair refused to grow again, instead it started to recede. By the time I got to my final year, I realized that TRULY it has reached my turn. When my father saw me at one of our family meetings, he stared at me with a very wide smile like he was saying to me "IT HAS FINALLY REACHED YOUR TURN SON," and that voice added his own.”

To complete his narration, the actor shared a photo of his much younger self when he had an afro and others that detailed his bald hair journey.

See his post below:

