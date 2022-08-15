Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, recently had an exchange with a follower over his wife, Mo Bimpe’s outfit

The movie star posted photos online of himself and his woman and the follower slammed Mo Bimpe for exposing her body as an Alhaji’s wife

The comment triggered Lateef and he quickly slammed the follower for her unsolicited opinion on his wife’s attire

Popular Nigerian actor, Adedimeji Lateef and his wife, Mo Bimpe’s photos recently sparked reactions on social media.

Lateef took to his page to share a series of lovely photos of himself with his woman but a follower seemed to have a problem with his wife’s outfit.

Lady criticises Mo Bimpe's outfit, Adedimeji Lateef reacts. Photos: @adedimejilateef

See post below:

The follower identified as @Hanifattitilola condemned Mo Bimpe’s outfit and noted that it was too revealing for an Alhaji’s wife.

Her comment reads:

“Nice one, but iyawo Alhaji doesn't need to expose her body.”

Adedimeji Lateef replies follower

Soon after the comment from the follower was posted, Adedimeji Lateef quickly responded. The actor seemed displeased with the message and he proceeded to asking the ‘fan’ if she was okay.

He wrote:

“Boya le wa ok rara , really.”

See their exchange below:

Internet users react to Adedimeji Lateef’s exchange with follower

Read what some of them had to say below:

_Rukkya__:

"Hanifa focus on your own home!!!"

Segilolafromeko:

" but won wa ok nau. She was not even inappropriately dressed. And even if she was, kini tie?"

l.tobiloba:

“Minding your business “ as a core module should be studied in Uni. I always love his savagery replies…… are they expecting her to wear full regalia covering head to toe ?!!! Lateef na igbalode Alhaji ooooo”

Temitopeidebbo:

“Person dey beside her husband, Na you come dey talk. Ori ẹ ti gbalẹ”

Turlash_bakes:

“I read it in Lateef voice, with his facial expression, then a hiss .”

Tesqueen:

“Telling someone how his wife should dress what happened to look and pass.”

Interesting.

Lateef Adedimeji and wife mark 6 months anniversary on vacation

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife/colleague Mo Bimpe became man and wife in December 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The Nollywood stars who were on vacation, had spent six months together as husband and wife.

Taking to Instagram page, Lateef shared a video with his woman where he was heard teasing her about how much she has changed since he married her.

The actor in his caption, gushed endlessly over his woman as he reiterated his love and support for her.

