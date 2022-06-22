Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimaji and his wife Mo Bimpe tied the knot in December 2021 and their six months together as man and wife has been nothing but pure bliss

The actor and his partner are on vacation and to celebrate six months of their union, he shared a beautiful video on Instagram

Lateef also used the opportunity to gush over his woman as he highlighted all that she has been to him

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife/colleague Mo Bimpe became man and wife in December 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremoney.

Time does fly by real quick and the Nollywood stars who are currently on vacation have spent six months together as husband and wife.

Lateef Adedimeji gushes over wife as they mark wedding anniversary

Source: Instagram

What more can I ask for

Taking to Instagram page, Lateef shared a video with his woman where he was heard teasing her about how much she has changed since he married her.

The actor in his caption, gushed endlessly over his woman as he reiterated his love and support for her.

He also revealed the many ways in which his partner completes him not just as his better half.

"What more can I ask for ,In you alone I found a friend, my play mate, my praying partner , love , care , strength, aproko partner, fight buddy , number 1 critic , my hype woman, my peace , I can go on and on . May the grace and mercy of the Almighty never depart from us. I love you baby and I gat you always ObimAde omo Ade aya Ade "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate Mo Bimpe and Lateef

iamnino_b:

"I see you fam "

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Alaye , je aye e ooo...@mo_bimpe please watch him for us....Enjoy team...Love always."

olabisi814:

"Together forever insha Allah ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

biana_cakes_nd_more:

"forever is the deal"

michell_sumayat:

"Happy Wedding anniversary I love love ❤️ ❤️"

horlahtohbee:

"If person they watch the both of una every day e go dey hungry person to go marry❤️❤️❤️"

You don reach last bus stop

Popular actor, Adedimeji Lateef did not find it funny that his actress wife, Mo Bimpe jumped on a funny trend on social media.

Some single ladies gathered in the church and sang about their desire to get to their husbands' house as they appealed to God.

The video has since gone viral and Mo Bimpe chose to jump on the trend by singing the song and dancing to it.

His husband disrupted the dance and ordered her to the bedroom because she has reached her last bus stop.

